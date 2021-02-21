IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 open in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) The International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) opened in Abu Dhabi today with the participation of more than 900 companies.

The events are being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and will run until 25the February at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

IDEX and NAVEX 2021 will showcase the latest developments in the defence sector.

They will also highlight the latest in military technology, innovative equipment, and the development of the national defence sector.

Additionally, the exhibitions will allow the forging of new strategic relationships between attending entities and major international companies specialised in these sectors.

The exhibitions will also provide participants and visitors the opportunity to explore how technological adoption can be used to contribute toward world peace.