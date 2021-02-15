IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 to begin on Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2021) Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Higher Organising Committee of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2021) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX 2021) have completed their preparations and are due to be held from 21st to 25th February at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, alongside the International Defence Conference 2021, which will take place on 20th February at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Business Centre.

IDEX, NAVDEX and the International Defence Conference are organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces.

The exhibitions will showcase the latest technologies and innovation in the global defence sector, support the growth of the UAE’s defence industry, and forge new relationships between major international companies.

For the first time, the International Defence Conference 2021 will be held as a hybrid event and will bring together industry experts and specialists from around the world, under the theme, "The Prosperity and Development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Advanced Technology and the Protection in the Era of the 4IR."

During a press conference held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre on Monday, the details of the 15th editions of IDEX, NAVDEX and the International Defence Conference 2021 were announced to the public, in the presence of Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for IDEX and NAVDEX, Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al Balushi, Head of the Executive Directorate of Industries and Development of Defence Capabilities at the Ministry of Defence and Vice Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for IDEX and NAVDEX, and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO at ADNEC.

Speaking during the conference, Al Mazrouei said, "This edition marks the commencement of the recovery phase from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, despite the current global conditions. It will demonstrate how Abu Dhabi and the UAE are ready and able to organise, deliver and host leading international events. The UAE has the infrastructure and expertise to organise such a global event, in adherence to leading precautionary health and safety measures. We anticipate an increase in participating Emirati entities."

"The 2021 edition of the exhibitions and conference coincide with our nation’s Golden Jubilee, representing the culmination of a half-century of development and achievements, guaranteeing the UAE's prestigious international position. Hosting the upcoming editions at this particular moment in the world’s history further shows that the UAE is a safe and attractive international destination. Our country has been able to proactively manage and curb the spread of COVID-19 while also being able to welcome the world to our nation," he added.

Major General Staff Pilot Al Balushi commented, "We are immensely proud to launch IDEX, NAVDEX and the International Defence Conference 2021 during this time. The international community is confident in our ability to organise these exhibitions on schedule.

In close cooperation with ADNEC, the Higher Organising Committee drafted detailed and thorough plans to organise these exceptional editions. Our nation is a global example, due to our management of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UAE is actively handling the recovery and revitalisation of the national economic sector.

"The Higher Organising Committee is cooperating with a wide range of entities and institutions to ensure the rigorous implementation of international health and safety standards, to protect delegations, participants and visitors. ADNEC is also cooperating with a wide range of organising committees and authorities to ensure that each event can welcome international delegations, exhibitors, journalists, visitors and participants. In addition, international visitors are offered polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests upon arrival at the UAE’s airports," he added.

"Some 19 hotels located around the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre have been selected to host international delegations and visitors participating in the event, in cooperation with relevant local authorities. Each hotel is equipped with a PCR testing centre, in coordination with the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi. The International Defence Conference will bring together over 24 experts and specialists from across the world, and over 2,000 leaders and senior executives from more than 80 countries representing the global defence sector will be able to meet and do business," Al Balushi further added, "The 2021 edition of the conference will commence with an opening speech by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs. Subsequently, four main sessions will be held, hosting a select group of Emirati and international industry leaders," he explained.

"Over 900 exhibitors from 59 nations are expected to take part through 35 national pavilions. IDEX and NAVDEX will welcome over 70,000 local and international visitors over five days, in addition to 110 international delegations that confirmed their attendance. Over 500 journalists from 64 nations will cover both exhibitions and the conference. Five countries will participate in IDEX and NAVDEX for the first time, which are Israel, North Macedonia, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, and Portugal while 84 percent of companies exhibiting will be international, and 16 percent will be UAE based," Al Dhaheri noted.

"IDEX and NAVDEX will be hosted within ADNEC’s indoor and outdoor exhibition spaces totalling 155,000-square metres in area. The outdoor and water demonstrations for NAVDEX will take place at the ADNEC Marina, spanning an area of 81,000-square metres. NAVDEX will welcome over 70 exhibitors from 16 countries. Over 17 naval units and vessels from ten nations will participate in the conference, and naval ships and equipment will be displayed at the pier of ADNEC Marina at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre, as well as at dedicated areas in Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi’s port area," he added.

"The safety and wellbeing of all participants and visitors of IDEX, NAVDEX and the International Defence Conference is ADNEC’s top priority," he said in conclusion.