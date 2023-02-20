IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2023) The 16th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the 7th Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) opened in Abu Dhabi today with the participation of more than 1,350 companies.

The five-day events, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, are held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence.

This year's edition, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the launch of IDEX, is set to be the largest in the history of the event, attracting participants from all over the world to showcase the latest advancements in the international defence sector.

The current edition of NAVDEX will witness the participation of a number of naval vessels from seven countries, namely Pakistan, Bahrain, the United Kingdom, Italy, China, India and the UAE.