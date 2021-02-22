(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, stated that the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) are a model for the success of the UAE leadership's far-sighted vision.

'' In addition to their role in strengthening safety, security, peace, and stability, the defense industries are a source of numerous innovative concepts that are being implemented and utilized daily in computer systems, pharmaceuticals, food manufacturing, space, among others,'' said Dr. Al Jaber in a statement on the occasion of the UAE hosting of the two defenc shows.

"In line with the vision of the wise leadership, the UAE is directing its investments towards three pillars – developing Emirati talent, establishing an advanced infrastructure, and enabling strategic partnerships across industries. The International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) are a model for the success of this vision.

''The significance of such events lies in their ability to contribute to the nation’s agenda of growing the industry and manufacturing sectors through the use of innovative 4IR- and artificial intelligence-based solutions.

As a result, this positions the UAE as a destination for innovation, attracting talented individuals with exceptional ideas and projects, from across the globe, to develop advanced technologies and employ them in boosting economic growth and quality of life."

He added: "IDEX is a remarkable platform to showcase the latest developments in the national defense industry, enhancing the nation’s global competitiveness. The UAE’s adoption of advanced technologies in the industrial sector, across various fields including defense, has become a reality due to the vision of the wise leadership. IDEX has successfully highlighted the significant advancements of the UAE in this dynamic sector, which instills a sense of pride in the exceptional efforts of the national defense companies.'' '' We, at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, aim to collaborate with all the relevant stakeholders, further contributing a supportive ecosystem to grow this dynamic sector,"