IDEX, NAVDEX provide promising prospects for development of national defence industries, diversification of national economy: MoD Under-Secretary

Abu Dhabi in particular, given that the defence industries sector is one of the most important sectors that focus on the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, according to a senior UAE defence official.

Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, stated: ‘’Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, these two events constitute a major international platform that enables local and international defence companies to showcase the latest developments in defence and security technologies and provide promising prospects for the development of national defence industries, which proved their worth and attractiveness in recent years, leaving a special Emirati mark on the global defence industries.

‘’Moreover, the current data confirm that this edition of the international exhibitions promises to be significantly different from the previous ones, as it will not just be a platform for showcasing, exploring and seizing opportunities, but will function as a large international forum that welcomes decision-makers, experts, military personnel and thought leaders from all over the world, who will attend many conferences and seminars held on the sidelines of IDEX and NAVDEX activities to discuss the most important issues and topics regarding military, defence and technology, Al Dhaheri told Al Jundi Journal, the monthly military and cultural magazine issued by the Ministry of Defense.



‘’Therefore, we can only extend our thanks to those in charge of organizing this great event and our wise leadership, which spares no effort in providing the most successful means for developing the national economy and maximizing the country's defence capabilities and we pray to God Almighty for the success of this important international event.''

‘’Observers, specialists and decision-makers in the defence sector from around the world are eagerly awaiting the launch of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2023 and the accompanying defence conference from February 20 to 24 in Abu Dhabi, amid wide expectations based on previous editions, that the two exhibitions will achieve unprecedented growth on all levels,'' he added.

Al Dhaheri concluded by saying that :''These five-day defence events befitting the UAE’s position at the international level is made special by the tireless efforts of the UAE’s wise leadership and the various authorities concerned with organizing IDEX and NAVDEX 2023, which got the world’s attention.''

