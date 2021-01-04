IDEX, NAVDEX sign agreement with EDGE Group as strategic partner

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2021) The International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX 2021), held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from 21st – 25th February, 2021 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, have signed an agreement with EDGE Group, the Abu Dhabi based advanced technology group for defence and beyond, to become the exhibitions’ strategic partner.

The agreement comes in line with IDEX’s ongoing strategy to develop collaborative opportunities with leading Emirati companies specialised in defence and technology.

IDEX 2021 and NAVDEX 2021 are organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces. The events showcase the latest developments in the defence sector. Both will highlight the latest in military technology, helping develop the national security sector.

The exhibitions are set to attract the participation of over 60 countries worldwide with more than 30 national pavilions confirmed to exhibit, and draw over 70,000 visitors under a carefully monitored COVID-19 environment. Representatives from across decision makers, sector experts, and industry specialists working in defence will discuss how technological adoption can meet shifting global challenges and how strategic developments can contribute towards world peace.

Faisal Al Bannai, CEO & Managing Director, EDGE Group, commented, "As the UAE’s industry anchor for advanced technology and defence, we are proud to be participating at IDEX and NAVDEX representing our consolidated sovereign capabilities.

"With the digital era creating new opportunities and challenges, EDGE Group is adapting its research and capabilities towards a more agile, bold, and disruptive advanced technology centric defence sector.

Within this new age of technological development, we are forging more meaningful partnerships with international defence contractors, and welcome the opportunities that IDEX and NAVDEX create for us to engage in trade, while also offering a platform to showcase some of our latest products as we mark our first year anniversary."

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, said, "EDGE Group is the national leader in the development of cutting-edge defence technologies. Our partnership underlines our goals of consolidating the position of IDEX and NAVDEX as both national and global innovation platforms. In doing so, we are supporting the UAE’s strategic goals, aimed at economic diversification."

Al Dhaheri added, "This partnership with EDGE Group is a great source of pride for us, and we look forward to presenting their innovative technologies at the 15th edition of IDEX and the 6th edition of NAVDEX. Both exhibitions will draw the participation of major international companies, specialising in the defence and security sectors."

EDGE Group is set to launch more than 10 products and exhibit over 50 core capabilities across its expertise in Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Cyber Defence, Electronic Warfare & Intelligence and Mission Support. The company was established in November 2019 and aims to strengthen the UAE’s defence capabilities and the nation’s leading position as an exporter of security technologies, while fostering strategic relationships with a focus on commercial viability and value.