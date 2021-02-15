ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2021) Al Jundi, the monthly magazine of the UAE’s Ministry of Defence, has issued its February 2021 issue number 565.

The new issue, available in Arabic and English, thoroughly examines a set of current issues and vital topics in addition to main events and news pertaining to the defense ministry and the UAE armed forces.

Al Jundi’s message, headlined "IDEX..Maintaining Leadership Despite Challenges", reaffirms that by organizing IDEX 2021 and NAVDEX 2021 as well as the International Defense Conference - under the generous patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on February 21-25, 2021- the UAE is expressing resolve to resume normal life in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The largescale participation of firms and delegations showcases the central role played by IDEX and NAVDEX in the field of specialized defense exhibitions at the regional and global levels. It also reflects confidence in the UAE’s capacity to organize global events and its health infrastructure, notably at the context of the pandemic which led many states to impose lockdowns.

Al Jundi’s new issue also reviews the main political, military and security developments and offers the latest news on new weapons and the latest scientific and technological advancements, particularly in relation to the use of artificial intelligence in the military realm.

The issue dedicates its most important piece, or the File, to shed light on the military industry and defense exhibitions in the UAE and how the Emirates uses such largescale military fairs to promote its own defense industry, forge partnerships with global heavyweights and showcase the latest UAE-made weaponry.

The new issue also features an interview with Saeed bin Khadim Al Mansouri, Executive Director of "Capital Events," a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), who spoke to Al Jundi about the fifteenth edition of IDEX and NAVDEX 2021, scheduled on February 21-25 at ADNEC. He said the event will witness an active participation by an array of renowned firms and delegations. He added that a large number of decision makers and experts from across the globe are expected at the event, which once again confirms the special standing enjoyed by the UAE as a safe destination capable of receiving the world. This, he stressed, bolsters confidence of partners in ADNEC, which spares no effort to offer infrastructure and skilled human resources to organize such a global event in full safety while applying all precautionary measures.

In the studies and analyses section, the magazine contains a study on the need for elaborating an efficient military doctrine. It also published two other studies on the rising importance of frigates for modern navies and on the future locations for Chinese military bases across the world.

The issue also zooms on the Expo 2020 as a platform to showcase architectural innovation. In this regards, the magazine offers its readers a detailed report on how the event was a chance for participating countries to compete to enchant the world during through breathtaking national pavilion designs that reflect the history and the future of each country and embodies their national values and competitive assets.

Dubai Expo, adds the magazine, is therefore a global venue to exhibit architectural innovation of national pavilions together with the event’s own buildings and facilities that by themselves stand as architectural masterpieces, including Al Wasl Plaza.

The magazine devotes spaces of its pages to review the opinions and analyses of a group of Emirati and Arab writers to talk about various issues and matters of interest to readers.

'Al Jundi' journal was launched in October 1973, to cover news and activities of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates. The publication has focused, since its inception, by utilizing an elite of prominent writers and specialists in the defence and security field from around the world, to publish studies, researches, reports, and specialized military subjects dealing with researches and analysis of several vital issues and topics of interest to observers in the United Arab Emirates, the Arab region and the world.

