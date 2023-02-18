UrduPoint.com

IDEX Reflects A New Chapter Of UAE's Excellence, Leadership And Success: Mohammed Al Bowardi

February 18, 2023

IDEX reflects a new chapter of UAE&#039;s excellence, leadership and success: Mohammed Al Bowardi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, stated that the UAE has become a successful and inspiring role model of excellence and leadership in various fields and sectors, especially defence, where it achieved qualitative success.

In a statement to Al Jundi Journal, the monthly military and cultural magazine issued by the Ministry of Defense, a head of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), and the Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), Mohammed Al Bowardi said:'' Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the follow-up and attention of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Ministry of Defence is pleased to welcome our partners in IDEX 2023 which is celebrating its 30th anniversary since its first launch in 1993 and NAVDEX’s 12th anniversary since its launch in 2011, so that we can celebrate the remarkable achievements of these two exhibitions together.''

‘’The Ministry of Defence is looking forward to welcoming the guests of the UAE from around the world to Abu Dhabi, from February 20 to 24, to attend the 16th edition of IDEX, which celebrates the legacy of 3 decades of success, as the two exhibitions have occupied an important position on the Calendar of international defence events, attracting the spotlight on the global stage as two of the largest and most important defence events in the world to showcase the latest military products, innovations, equipment and technologies in the Land, sea and air domains.

''

Today, Al Bowardi added, more than fifty years after its foundation, the UAE has become a successful and inspiring role model of excellence and leadership in various fields and sectors, especially defence, where it achieved qualitative success.

‘’Moreover, knowledge in the defence sector has become a key element in the national economy and one of the main drivers of international exhibitions and conferences growth, the most prominent of which are the IDEX, the NAVDEX, and the accompanying defence conference. The keenness of major international companies, decision-makers, defence ministers and senior military officials from around the world to participate in IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 and the accompanying defence conference, make us proud of the vision and wisdom of our leadership, so we ask God to bless the UAE with another chapter of excellence and success,'' he said in conclusion.

