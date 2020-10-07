IDEX signs agreement with ISDEF to establish Israeli pavilion at IDEX and NAVDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2020) IDEX, the International Defence Exhibition and Conference organised by Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Company, ADNEC, has announced the signing of a strategic agreement with ISDEF, the largest Israeli Defence, Homeland Security, HLS, and Cyber Expo, and part of the Avnon Group, as the exclusive promoter of IDEX to Israeli defence, security, and technology companies. IDEX will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre in Abu Dhabi from 21st to 25th February 2021.

The addition of the pavilion to the exhibition highlights the continuous growth and development of IDEX and NAVDEX since their launch in the early 1990s. ADNEC has been a longstanding arena in hosting the international participation of industry leaders. Since the inception of IDEX and NAVDEX, ADNEC has shown an impressive track record in shaping the regional business tourism landscape for the industry.

ISDEF will be the eventâ€™s agent in the State of Israel, preparing, organising, and hosting the Israeli pavilion at the exhibition. This agreement is aligned with ADNECâ€™s strategy and promotes IDEX by increasing partnerships and collaborations with companies and exhibitors globally.

Previously, ISDEF hosted major Israeli companies from the defence and cyber sectors, such as OSG, IWI, NSO Group, Skylock, Elsight, and others, displaying advanced technologies and solutions including cybersecurity, intelligence and internet of Things, IoT, mobile infrastructure, smart sensors, military and police equipment, training, and more. The opening of registration for Israeli companies to participate as part of the Israeli pavilion at IDEX is to be officially announced in the next few weeks.

Commenting on the signing of the agreements, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, said, "At ADNEC, we are happy to sign this partnership with ISDEF to introduce a new pavilion to IDEX and NAVDEX 2021.

We look forward to working with our new partners, who will help us increase the attendance of both delegates and visitors to this leading regional event. In signing the peace accord between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel, our two nations are opening a new chapter in the business tourism industry."

Stacy Dotan, Chief Marketing Officer and member of the board of Directors of Avnon Group commented, "Following the recently signed historic peace agreement, I believe that there will be some amazing opportunities between the UAE and Israeli companies in the business and security sectors. I believe that IDEX will provide opportunities for both countries to gain exposure and a deeper understanding of available technologies from both Israel and the UAE, constituting a significant step towards future cooperation between Israeli and Arab industries."

Matti Weinberg, CEO of ISDEF, said, "This agreement reflects ISDEFâ€™s professional and forward-thinking approach as a major marketing platform for Israelâ€™s innovative cybersecurity, defence and HLS technologies. This is an important step towards the recognition of leading technologies and exports promotion."

Since its inception, IDEX has seen remarkable and sustained growth across all its editions. The upcoming edition of IDEX and NAVDEX is expected to cater to more than 1,300 companies specialising in different applications of the defence sector.

The IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions and conferences are held biannually and have seen a growth of over 270% since the initial convention.