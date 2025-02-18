IDEX Talks 2025 put sharp focus CBRNE threats

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,17th February, 2025 (WAM) – IDEX Talks, an integral part of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025, have brought together global defence leaders, policymakers, and industry experts for high-level discussions on the evolving security landscape. Taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi over five days, the forum serves as a strategic platform for sharing insights and solutions to emerging and future security threats.

This year’s edition of IDEX, the largest in the event’s history, facilitated CBRNE themed topics at IDEX Talks, focusing on chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNE) defence. The inclusion of these discussions underscores the growing need for advanced preparedness, rapid response strategies, and cutting-edge technologies to counter evolving security challenges.

With leading experts and defence specialists at the forefront, the sessions explored innovations in detection, protection, and decontamination, reinforcing IDEX’s role as a global hub for comprehensive security solutions. IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 are being organized by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, featuring an esteemed lineup of speakers, including senior government officials, military commanders, and industry pioneers. Through expert insights into emerging threats, technological advancements, and collaborative defence strategies, the sessions provided attendees with a unique opportunity to engage in thought-provoking discussions and gain insights into the latest trends shaping the future of defence.

The inaugural IDEX Talks placed a strong emphasis on CBRNE threats. Christophe Phan Kim, Sales Manager at Proengin, delivered the first presentation on “Evolving Chemical and Biological Threats: Challenges in Protecting Critical Sites and Shelters.” He outlined the diverse threats to infrastructure across military, industrial, and pharmaceutical sectors, highlighting the limitations of conventional detection systems, which primarily focus on gas-based threats while biological attacks often manifest as aerosols.

He emphasised the need for advanced detection solutions capable of identifying solids and liquids in addition to gaseous substances.

Addressing the evolving chemical threat landscape, Phan Kim discussed the risks posed by industrial toxic substances, terrorist attacks involving agents such as Novichok, and emerging dangers from Pharmaceutical-Based Agents (PBAs), Toxic Industrial Chemicals (TICs), and Toxic Industrial Materials (TIMs). He underlined growing concerns in the United States over pharmaceutical-based threats and the urgent need for comprehensive detection solutions. Showcasing Proengin’s expertise, he introduced the company’s advanced detection tools, renowned for their sensitivity, reliability in extreme conditions, and real-time identification of both known and unknown threats. His insights reinforced the importance of tailored solutions to safeguard national security and critical infrastructure.

The final presentation of the day was delivered by Naktel Ben Fraj, Senior Sales Manager at Kärcher Futuretech GmbH, Germany, on “CBRNE Decontamination Technologies.” Kärcher Futuretech has been a pioneer in this field since 1959, operating with the principle that different types of contaminants require specialised and advanced decontamination solutions. The company collaborates with NATO countries and remains committed to providing the most effective decontamination technologies.

“Our approach includes enhanced chemical formulations, innovative functional components, and improved decontamination scenarios. We offer a range of technologies, including wet chemical decontamination, hot gas technology, and vacuum-based solutions, ensuring comprehensive protection against CBRN threats,” said Ben Fraj.

The talks will continue for the next four days of the defence conference. With the introduction of CBRNE themed talks, IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 continue to push the boundaries of defence dialogue, driving collaboration and knowledge exchange to enhance global security resilience.

