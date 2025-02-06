IDEX Talks 2025 To Address Most Pressing Issues, Challenges In Defence Sector
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) IDEX Talks 2025 is set to take place alongside the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) from 17th to 21st February.
Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and with the Tawazun Council, this will be the largest edition in the event’s history.
The talks will feature a series of engaging discussions among industry experts, aimed at addressing the most pressing issues and challenges in the defence sector. With a focus on innovation, strategy and global collaboration, these talks promise to shape the future of military operations, international security and technological advancement.
One of the sessions will explore the evolution of industrial partnerships, the challenges and opportunities in localising defence manufacturing, and the role of policy in promoting sustainable growth.
The discussion will feature successful case studies, assess the future of localisation in the UAE, and examine strategies for long-term success.
An important session dedicated to weapons of mass destruction (WMD) will explore the critical global efforts needed to prevent their proliferation. Experts will look at how emerging technologies are increasing the complexity of this challenge, and explore the potential of international treaties such as the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) to address evolving threats.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) will feature prominently in several IDEX Talks sessions, one of which will shed light on how AI and digital analytics are revolutionising military operations. With these advanced technologies already enhancing decision-making, logistics, and situational awareness on the battlefield, panellists will explore how AI predicts adversary actions, optimises resource allocation, and improves real-time data analysis. The potential for AI to transform warfare in both tactical and strategic domains will be thoroughly examined.
A session on AI-driven defence will examine how emerging technologies are revolutionising the defence sector and reshaping modern security strategies, including advancements in command and control, autonomous systems, and cybersecurity.
At the same time, experts will address concerns over AI, including algorithmic biases, cybersecurity risks, and the ethical implications of using AI in lethal combat scenarios.
With chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) warfare featuring prominently at this year’s IDEX, one session per day during the talks will be devoted to the subject, exploring how AI and robotics are transforming threat detection and response. Experts will discuss real-time monitoring, predictive modelling, and decision support, alongside challenges in AI reliability, ethical concerns, and the need for global collaboration to enhance CBRNE defence.
Sessions will highlight strategies for strengthening resilience against CBRNE threats through preparedness and coordination, early detection technologies, and coordinated initial responses, alongside challenges in real-time assessment, decision-making, and large-scale decontamination.
The panel will also explore long-term recovery, the role of emerging technologies, and the importance of collaboration between military, civilian, and international actors, as well as public-private partnerships.
Additionally, the weaponisation of space will be a key topic of discussion. The session will examine how space-based conflicts could disrupt everything from global navigation systems to telecommunications, as well as the ethical and legal challenges posed by the militarisation of outer space.
Sustainability will take centre stage with the talks, with a session devoted to green energy solutions for the defence sector. As the global military community seeks to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, this session will explore the potential of hydrogen storage technologies, advanced energy storage systems, and renewable energy sources to increase military resilience and reduce environmental impact. The conversation will also touch on how industry partnerships can drive innovation in this area.
As the defence sector continues to evolve globally, these conversations will provide critical insights into how emerging technologies can address current challenges and those that lie ahead.
IDEX Talks will bring together prominent industry leaders, including officials from defence organisations, innovators, international policymakers, and heads of enterprises.
Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in discussions, participate in Q&A sessions and network with experts.
