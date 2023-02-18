UrduPoint.com

IDEX’s Organisation Reflects The Strength Of The UAE’s Infrastructure And Expertise: Commander Of UAE Air Force

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2023 | 03:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023)

‘’This highly anticipated event comes in light of exceptional circumstances and challenges imposed by the current global threats, as it highlights the extent of the UAE’s capabilities, and readiness, as well as the strength of its infrastructure and expertise which enabled it to organize such a global event, in a way that ensures the safety of all.’’

‘’Therefore, I’m honoured to congratulate the management of IDEX and extend my sincere appreciation and gratitude for all their efforts, which contributed to the impressive organisation of the expo as well as its 30 years of giving and impressive continuous efforts in showcasing and keeping up with the latest technologies, equipment and systems,’’ he added.

‘’We extend our sincere wishes for the continued success of IDEX, the most important defence expo in the region, and we ask God Almighty to continue blessing us all with security and safety,'' he concluded.

