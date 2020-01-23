IES 2020 attracts outstanding turnout of students and parents

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2020) The activities of the 16th International Education Show, IES 2020, which is being organised and hosted by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the Ministry of Education and the Sharjah Private Education Authority, SPEA, are underway with the participation of some 120 educational and academic institutions from 20 countries around the world including US, UK, Malaysia, Jordan, Lebanon, India, Poland, and Cyprus.

With the outstanding participation of about 70 UAE government and private educational institutions and universities, the IES 2020 has managed to attract thousands of students and parents and those who are interested in the education industry, where they learned about the latest and leading educational experiences in the UAE and the world, as well as the recent concepts of smart education process.

To keep pace with the rapidly evolving developments in the education technology, the IES 2020 highlighted the mechanisms of introducing the AI technologies to the educational process, following the launch of the robot "the teacher of the future" by WILI Tech, which is the first teacher-assistant robot across the UAE.

This new technology is used to support the educational process, by entering all the data of the school students into the robot memory, so that it can recognise the students by looking at them only, and it is also able to measure and analyse the performance of students and the extent of their academic capabilities.

Thus, the teacher can prepare lesson plans according to the performance measured, in addition to using this robot in simplifying the scientific subjects such as mathematics, science, and physics.

Additionally, WILI Tech has launched a VR-based training and education technology. It’s a new technology relied on creating real scenarios simulating the school curriculums in the country, intending to bridge the gap between theoretical study and practical application by merging them.

"We have been keen to make this year’s edition of IES 2020 a unique experience full of innovation and creativity, by exchanging opinions and sharing experiences in the education technology, especially the requirements of the AI technology and the fourth industrial revolution," said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

"The IES 2020 is witnessing the participation of leading countries and companies in the education technology sector, in line with the leadership wise vision in terms of exploring the future and building capabilities, especially in the fields that consolidate the active participation of the UAE in developing innovation-based practical solutions and adopting the latest technology to ensure the sustainability of development, progress, and welfare," added Al Midfa.

The show is open to students, parents and the general public from 09:00 to 14:00 and 17:00 to 21:00 on Wednesday and Thursday, and on Friday from 15:00 to 21:00. Entry and parking are free.