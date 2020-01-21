IES 2020 begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

The 16th International Education Show, IES 2020, will kick off tomorrow at the Expo Centre Sharjah, with the participation of nearly 120 educational and academic institutions from 20 countries around the world.

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) The 16th International Education Show, IES 2020, will kick off tomorrow at the Expo Centre Sharjah, with the participation of nearly 120 educational and academic institutions from 20 countries around the world.

The exhibitors participating in the event are offering students a wide range and choice of educational disciplines, scholarships from universities, colleges, higher education institutes, schools, technical and technical institutes, and training centers from different countries of the world from the US, the UK, Malaysia, Jordan, Lebanon, India, Poland, and Cyprus.

This is in addition to the prospective participation of the academic institutions and UAE universities which represent a fast-expanding education sector in the middle East.

Running from 22nd to 24th January with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry and sponsorship of the Ministry of Education and Sharjah Education Council, the IES 2020 is hosting, for the first time in the region, Career Utsav, one of the biggest higher education and career guidance events of India.

The IES 2020 will also host the second edition of The Education Growth Summit, which will see the participation of government policymakers, directors, department heads and faculty members of several key institutions, and industry executives.

The second edition of Edu-Tech, a special platform that will bring together some of the top companies operating in the educational technology sector, will also be held alongside the IES 2020. Edu-Tech will showcase the latest in smart education technology and resources.

The show is open to students, parents and general public from 09:00 to 14:00 and 17:00 to 21:00 on Wednesday and Thursday, while the timings of Friday will be from 15:00 to 21:00. Entry and parking are free.