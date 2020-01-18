IES 2020 to host biggest higher education, career guidance events in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2020) Students looking to pursue higher studies will converge on Sharjah as the region’s popular higher education fair is set to be held at Expo Centre Sharjah from 22nd to 24th January 2020.

The 16th International Education Show 2020, IES 2020, will see higher participation rates of educational institutions, the launch of one of the biggest higher education and career guidance events of India, besides hosting the Education Growth Summit, TEGS, and EduTech a platform to showcase latest innovations in smart education technology.

The exhibition will feature nearly 120 educational institutions from 20 countries including universities from the US, the UK, Poland, Switzerland, Malaysia, Jordon, Lebanon, India and Cyprus.

"In recent years, the International Education Show has seen the biggest expansion in terms of value additions, exhibitor and visitor turnout growth. It is now the most comprehensive event of its kind that continuously focuses on improving student experience, besides offering a dynamic industry platform all the stakeholders. The aspirations of students are growing and we are in the forefront of keeping pace with their demands and requirements," said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

For the first time, the International Education Show will host one of the biggest higher education and career guidance events of India -- Career Utsav.

Career Utsav, organised by Bangalore-based K2 Learning, will present more than 50 Indian universities, colleges and other educational institutions and boarding schools.

"For students, the IES 2020 will be the only place to meet scores of higher education experts from across the world at a single place, and gain insights into study programmes, fees and visa regulations. For the stakeholders of the industry, it will be an event that will better help them understand demand dynamics, open new business channels and attract investor attention," added Sultan Shattaf, Director, Sales and Marketing, Expo Centre Sharjah.

The show will feature a wide range of under-graduate, post-graduate and vocational courses, recruitment advisors from leading national and international universities, psychometric assessments, career counselling sessions, workshops and scholarship and internship opportunities.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah in association with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the IES 2020 is supported the UAE Ministry of Education and Sharjah Private Education Authority.

The show is open to students, parents and general public from 09:00 to 14:00 and 17:00 to 21:00 on Wednesday and Thursday, while the timings of Friday will be from 15:00 to 21:00. Entry and parking are free.