IFAD’s New Country Plan Prioritises Climate-resilient Agriculture In India
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 09:45 AM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is to prioritise climate-resilient agriculture, food and nutritional security, sustainable farming practices, and improving farmer incomes in its new Country Plan for India.
This was decided after talks between Donal Brown, Associate Vice President of IFAD, and Devesh Chaturvedi, India’s Secretary for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in New Delhi, the Indian Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare announced.
In a simultaneous press release in New Delhi, IFAD added that it “is dedicated to helping develop India’s rural communities by supporting small-scale farmers to sustainably increase their production.
”
It can “empower rural communities and create sustainable pathways out of poverty,” Brown said.
Noting that that more than 40 percent of India’s workforce is engaged in farming and related activities, IFAD asserted that “investing in rural areas is critical to reduce poverty and to improve livelihoods.”
India is a founding member of IFAD with a partnership record that spans 45 years. It is among the largest recipients of IFAD’s investments.
