IFC Provided Over $2.3 Billion In Financing To UAE-based Multinational Companies By End Of 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 09:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), stated that the Washington-based organisation had provided over US$2.3 billion in financing to UAE-based multinational companies by the end of 2024, reflecting the strength of cooperation between the two sides.

He also noted that the IFC invested US$56 billion in emerging markets during the past financial year, which ended in June 2024.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the second day of the World Governments Summit (WGS)2025 in Dubai, Diop highlighted that the UAE is one of the largest investors in renewable energy in Africa. He emphasised the IFC’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with Emirati companies across various sectors and industries.

He explained that the IFC is currently working to attract more investments from UAE companies into Europe, Central Asia, and Latin America.

He added that the organisation is deploying all its financial tools and guarantees to facilitate Emirati investments in emerging economies.

Diop also revealed that the IFC is increasingly shifting towards equity investments, acknowledging that such investments come with higher risks and volatility. To address this, the IFC is developing risk mitigation mechanisms to manage challenges associated with investing in specific geographical regions. This, he noted, would enhance the private sector’s capacity for growth and expansion.

He further stressed that the UAE plays a pivotal role in driving sustainable growth globally, affirming the IFC’s commitment to continued cooperation. He described the IFC’s relationship with Emirati companies as strategic, given its partnerships with multiple UAE firms investing across continents, particularly in key sectors that drive economic growth and contribute to long-term sustainable development.

