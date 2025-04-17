Open Menu

IFF Opens Dubai Creative Centre With Perfumery Art Studio

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) IFF announced the inauguration of its Scent Dubai Creative Centre, a 2,000-square-metre addition to the company’s facility in the Dubai Science Park Laboratory Complex.

The added facility strengthens IFF's capabilities to serve customers with leading fragrance innovations in one of the fastest-growing regions in the global scent industry.

"The middle East is a key market for IFF’s global growth,” said Erik Fyrwald, IFF CEO. “It’s expected to top $7 billion by 2034, thanks to greater online access, increasing disposable income, strong demand for luxury and long-standing cultural ties to smell."

The centre features artistic and design inspiration from local and regional cultural heritage. It includes a perfumery art studio for co-creation with customers, a majlis—a traditional Middle Eastern sitting room—and an academy for perfumery training.

It is also equipped with a semi-industrial production robot to accelerate speed to market.

"Our new creative center features a significant number of evaluation booths for all scent categories, from fine fragrances to home, fabric, and beauty care, along with a full suite of advanced fragrance technologies,” said Ana Paula Mendonça, President of IFF Scent.

“The centre’s perfumery art studio is a local extension of IFF’s Atelier du Perfumeur in Grasse and its Shanghai Perfumery Art Studio,” said Sabrya Meflah, president of fine fragrance, IFF Scent.

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group, said, “Our community is committed to empowering such breakthroughs to contribute towards the goals of Dubai Research and Development Program and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.”

