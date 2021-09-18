UrduPoint.com

IFSAC Assesses Civil Defense Academy

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2021) A team of assessors from the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress (IFSAC), an American institution based in Virginia, has been briefed on the work procedures and standards followed at the Civil Defense Academy in Abu Dhabi in terms of training quality, facility readiness, provision capabilities and tools, as well as the availability of training tests according to international standards.

The organisation also evaluated the equipment and techniques used in the academy, and the extent to which it adheres to standards and applies the best professional practices.

The International Fire Service Accreditation Congress is a not-for-profit, peer-driven, self-governing system of both fire service certifying entities and higher education fire-related degree programs.

Founded in 1990, IFSAC's mission is to plan and administer a high-quality, uniformly delivered accreditation system with an international scope. In 1992, the development of an accreditation system for fire-related degree programmes began.

