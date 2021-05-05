UrduPoint.com
Iftar Meals Team Distributes More Than 1 Million Meals To Beneficiaries In Dubai And The Northern Emirates

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 10:00 PM

Iftar Meals Team distributes more than 1 million meals to beneficiaries in Dubai and the northern emirates

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) DUBAI, 5th May 2021 (WAM) - The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, in cooperation with the Dubai Charitable Society, the Beit Al Khair Society, the Dar Al Ber Society, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority - Dubai, the Khalifa bin Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Works Foundation, Watani Al Emarat Foundation, have distributed 1,422,704 fresh meals for beneficiaries in Dubai and the northern emirates, with a value of more than AED14 million.

The distribution started from Ramadan 1st to the Ramadan 20th in 20 main areas and 137 distribution points, which reflects the meanings of Community cohesion to achieve the highest levels of health and safety.

Dr. Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, indicated that the process of distributing meals is a process of unifying all national efforts and is important to serve the message of human value, in line with the vision of the leadership.

Al Shaibani stressed that doing good is inherent in UAE people to protect the health and safety of society.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector, praised the efforts made by the parties involved in the process of supervising the distribution of Ramadan meals, noting that uniting efforts effectively contributes to serving the humanitarian message and optimizing the use of donations in line with the approved precautionary and preventive measures.

Al Muhairi noted that to participate in the distribution of Iftar meals during the blessed month of Ramadan, it is necessary to go to charitable societies and institutions approved and licensed by IACAD, stressing that adherence to the directives is a necessity and a societal responsibility to ensure public health and safety.

