UrduPoint.com

IFZA Partners With Zoho To Help Businesses Improve Efficiency

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 09:45 PM

IFZA partners with Zoho to help businesses improve efficiency

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2023) IFZA Dubai, the UAE’s most dynamic and truly international Free Zone, has recently signed a collaboration agreement with Zoho, a global technology company that offers award-winning online productivity, collaboration, and business applications, to provide the members of the IFZA Free Zone community with leading-edge digital tools that will help increase efficiency and ensure compliance.

This move is part of IFZA’s commitment to support its Free Zone community in their compliance to the upcoming implementation of the Corporate Tax which requires all UAE-registered businesses to set up government-compliant accounting and financial bookkeeping systems as part of the process of filing of Corporate Tax Returns. This will have an impact on all businesses, regardless of whether they are required to pay a corporate tax or only submit annual tax returns.

Zoho One – a cloud-based platform that enables businesses to perform all their functions on a single interface, accessible from anywhere -- includes access to FTA accredited tax accounting software, Zoho Books. This facilitates business transactions, manages customers and vendors, issues tax-compliant documents, generates reports, and files tax returns effortlessly.

This agreement offers members of the IFZA Free Zone community, a Zoho starter package which includes a dedicated portal and customer support and training that enables them to quickly adopt technological solutions for their business.

Martin G. Pedersen, Chairman of IFZA, said, “Both IFZA and Zoho share a common belief of putting People First through products, processes and knowledge that are developed in a constant state of improvement for the benefit of our customers. We look forward to providing our global network of Partners and Licensees an easy-to-use platform that would help them to build not only their business but, more importantly, strong relationships with their customers."

Hyther Nizam, President MEA, Zoho, commented, “We are happy to partner with IFZA and offer businesses associated with the free zone access to enterprise applications at an affordable price, lowering the entry barrier to technology adoption. With Zoho, these businesses can easily digitise all their operations, from front office operations like sales and marketing to back-office operations such as accounting and HR. Leveraging Zoho's unified platform of over 45 integrated apps, these businesses can automate processes and streamline their operations to accelerate growth. We believe that this is a positive step towards establishing Dubai as a competitive knowledge economy.”

Related Topics

Technology Business UAE Dubai Company Price Enterprise All From Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre announces deployment o ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre announces deployment of Seegnal Point-of-Care soluti ..

2 minutes ago
 Law Minister chairs meeting of committee for ident ..

Law Minister chairs meeting of committee for identification of state-owned prope ..

19 minutes ago
 May 9 to remember as black day in history of Pakis ..

May 9 to remember as black day in history of Pakistan: Dr. Ruqia

19 minutes ago
 'Joint efforts necessary for revival of cotton in ..

'Joint efforts necessary for revival of cotton in Punjab'

19 minutes ago
 BRICS Foreign Ministers to Meet in Cape Town on Ju ..

BRICS Foreign Ministers to Meet in Cape Town on June 1 - South African Foreign M ..

25 minutes ago
 Reliance on Russian Energy Is Barrier on Western B ..

Reliance on Russian Energy Is Barrier on Western Balkans Way to Europe - State D ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.