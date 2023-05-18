IFZA partners with Zoho to help businesses improve efficiency

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2023) IFZA Dubai, the UAE’s most dynamic and truly international Free Zone, has recently signed a collaboration agreement with Zoho, a global technology company that offers award-winning online productivity, collaboration, and business applications, to provide the members of the IFZA Free Zone community with leading-edge digital tools that will help increase efficiency and ensure compliance.

This move is part of IFZA’s commitment to support its Free Zone community in their compliance to the upcoming implementation of the Corporate Tax which requires all UAE-registered businesses to set up government-compliant accounting and financial bookkeeping systems as part of the process of filing of Corporate Tax Returns. This will have an impact on all businesses, regardless of whether they are required to pay a corporate tax or only submit annual tax returns.

Zoho One – a cloud-based platform that enables businesses to perform all their functions on a single interface, accessible from anywhere -- includes access to FTA accredited tax accounting software, Zoho Books. This facilitates business transactions, manages customers and vendors, issues tax-compliant documents, generates reports, and files tax returns effortlessly.

This agreement offers members of the IFZA Free Zone community, a Zoho starter package which includes a dedicated portal and customer support and training that enables them to quickly adopt technological solutions for their business.

Martin G. Pedersen, Chairman of IFZA, said, “Both IFZA and Zoho share a common belief of putting People First through products, processes and knowledge that are developed in a constant state of improvement for the benefit of our customers. We look forward to providing our global network of Partners and Licensees an easy-to-use platform that would help them to build not only their business but, more importantly, strong relationships with their customers."

Hyther Nizam, President MEA, Zoho, commented, “We are happy to partner with IFZA and offer businesses associated with the free zone access to enterprise applications at an affordable price, lowering the entry barrier to technology adoption. With Zoho, these businesses can easily digitise all their operations, from front office operations like sales and marketing to back-office operations such as accounting and HR. Leveraging Zoho's unified platform of over 45 integrated apps, these businesses can automate processes and streamline their operations to accelerate growth. We believe that this is a positive step towards establishing Dubai as a competitive knowledge economy.”

