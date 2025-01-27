IFZA, RAKBANK Join Forces To Empower Businesses With Tailored Banking Solutions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 07:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) International Free Zone Authority (IFZA) has announced a strategic partnership with RAKBANK, reinforcing its mission to provide seamless business & financial solutions to its partners.
This collaboration introduces a suite of tailored banking services to entrepreneurs and businesses operating under IFZA, aligning with the shared vision of promoting business growth and innovation in the UAE.
The official signing ceremony took place at IFZA premises in Dubai, attended by senior executives from both parties. Under the agreement, RAKBANK will help address critical banking challenges for SMEs, startups, and international businesses by offering streamlined access to business banking services, financial products, and expert advisory solutions.
