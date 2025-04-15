IFZA Strengthens Strategic Partnership With BVMW At Zukunftstag In Berlin
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 07:47 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Reinforcing its commitment to strengthening bilateral business ties between the UAE and Germany, IFZA played a central role at this year’s Zukunftstag (Future Day) in Berlin, hosted by the Bundesverband mittelständische Wirtschaft e.V (BVMW), the German Federal Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses.
This marks the second consecutive year of partnership between IFZA and BVMW at Zukunftstag, underlining a shared vision to unlock global opportunities for entrepreneurs and SMEs.
Jochen Knecht, IFZA’s CEO, commented, “IFZA has an impressive track-record of successfully serving the German business community, and we are thrilled to have been part of this landmark event for the second consecutive year. At IFZA, we believe that business has a unique ‘superpower’ to bring people together.
Our presence at Zukunftstag not only supports German businesses in their international expansion but also strengthens the UAE economy by driving Foreign Direct Investment.”
“As a global business facilitator, IFZA connects businesses and entrepreneurs from around the world to the UAE, enabling them to optimise and unlock opportunities, and create meaningful impact to the UAE and beyond.”
Christoph Ahlhaus, Chairman of the Federal Executive board of the BVMW, said, “It was a pleasure to once again welcome IFZA once again as the main partner at the largest SME event of the year. This partnership underlines the successful cooperation between the BVMW and IFZA and creates valuable synergies on both sides, as well as new growth opportunities for German SMEs.”
