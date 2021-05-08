UrduPoint.com
IGCC Guide For Communication Professional And Ethical Standards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 10:15 PM

IGCC guide for communication professional and ethical standards

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2021) The International Government Communication Centre (IGCC) affiliated with the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) issued a guide on professional and ethical standards in government communication, which introduces different jobs standards at the institutional, national and international levels.

The guide includes three main topics, which are the administrative and media aspects of government communication; ethical standards and professional competence in government communication, and media management of crises.

Amal Anbar, Head of the Department of Research, said the guide is one of the most important publications of the IGCC Department of Research, which provides knowledge and scientific content and enriches the knowledge of workers, researchers and scholars in the field of government communication.

The comprehensive and professional guide can be used to develop strategies, programmes and communication messages. It is also an executive guide when dealing with media crises.

Dr. Khairat Ayad, Head of the Public Relations Department at the College of Communication at the University of Sharjah, confirmed that the guide is one of the International Government Communication Forum recommendations, and provides mechanisms to develop the performance of government communication practitioners in Sharjah and the UAE.

