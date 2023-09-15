IGCF 2023 concludes its activities; highlights solutions to tackling resources and wealth challenges

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2023) Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), affirmed that the 12th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2023) has highlighted practical solutions to tackling challenges surrounding resources and wealth.

These solutions offer globally applicable guidance to achieving sustainable development and social well-being. They also provide guidance to government communication and media teams on addressing pertinent issues and conveying messages that promote a world capable of harnessing its resources, transforming them into tangible wealth, and ultimately improving quality of life while enhancing security and stability.

These remarks concluded the two-day forum, which took place in Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme “Today's Resources... Tomorrow's Wealth”. The forum garnered its largest-ever attendance, hosting more than 250 guest speakers and 11,700 visitors from around the world.

Commenting on the success of the well-received event, Allay said, “During the forum, we observed a remarkable unison in people’s intentions to address challenges and a spirit of cooperation in pursuing shared aspirations. What were once viewed as obstacles to society are now seen as opportunities to craft creative solutions to global challenges. IGCF has proved that a nation’s true wealth lies in its collective intellect and determination. Material resources alone cannot lead to progress and projects unless they are managed within a culture that embraces the potential for growth, acknowledges that changing the world starts with changing oneself and prevailing mindsets, and sets ambitious, forward-thinking visions.”

The Director-General added, “The two-day discussions have revealed that the impact of government communication and media in the utilisation and stewardship of material and non-material resources exceeds conventional perceptions. In today’s era, a profound comprehension of contemporary wealth arising from advancements in science, technology, and human capabilities is imperative. Equally essential is a scientific foresight regarding future wealth and the preparedness to harness it. In this context, communication plays a pivotal role, shedding light on these pressing matters through a scientific and analytical lens, drawing from global success stories, and disseminating this knowledge for the betterment of societies.”

IGCF participants, who deliberated on optimal programmes and strategies for managing natural resources, human development, and intangible wealth, proposed several key recommendations. These recommendations include:

● The importance of research, resource anticipation, and strategic investments to bolster government-led development plans.

Additionally, they emphasised the need for collaboration with relevant authorities to nurture non-material wealth and chart its future trajectory.

● The strengthening of government communication initiatives, particularly those supporting food security projects.

● The importance of communication strategies advocating for clean energy solutions as a pivotal component of future planning.

● Fostering sustainable urban development through public-private partnerships, with an emphasis on sustainability, judicious resource utilisation, and responsible property management, regardless of its intrinsic value.

● Concentrate on human resources and workforce well-being by establishing standards and metrics to monitor mental health in the workplace and offer psychological support to employees. Recognising its substantial impact on productivity, creativity, innovation, and societal well-being and stability.

Participating guests also stressed the importance of promoting scientific research geared towards supporting food security initiatives. They recommended:

● The establishment of an award recognising the best research project focused on desert reclamation and agriculture, leveraging modern technologies to enhance quantity and quality of production.

● Introduction of the National Programme for Young Explorers, aimed at nurturing and supporting youth-driven projects that harness unconventional resources for innovative and productive ventures.

● To cultivate a culture of development within societies, beginning from early childhood through university education, forum participants recommended the development of educational curricula to begin with an elementary school programme called ‘Ethics of Resource Management’ and continue with a university-level curriculum titled ‘Developmental Management of Resources and Wealth.’

These curricula would focus on theories and strategies for sustainable resource management, effective utilisation of wealth, organisation of non-material assets, and the promotion of critical and forward-thinking regarding future resources. These educational programmes should also address the integration of resource management principles into governance policies, as well as the development of laws and regulations for overseeing resource management practices within large corporations and institutions.

Participating guests also highlighted the importance of promoting media and communication content that aligns with resources management programmes and strategies, introduces innovative approaches to wealth creation and investment, and underscores the significance of human capital.