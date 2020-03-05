UrduPoint.com
IGCF An Inspiring Platform To Create Brighter Futures: Talal Abu Ghazaleh

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) The Chairman and Founder of the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organisation said that the International Government Communication Forum, IGCF, is an inspiring platform for governments aspiring to create a brighter future for their peoples.

Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh - who is this year's guest of honour at the IGCF - told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, that H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is an inspiring leader who encouraged him to never stop learning, explaining, "I met him for the first time in 1968, and since then I have received his support and his guidance."

He also pointed out that Sheikh Sultan is still learning and attaining doctorates, noting that he is a unique model to follow for younger generations.

During his participation at the forum, Abu-Ghazaleh delivered a speech, entitled 'The Story of a Mind with No Limits', during which he shared his story on overcoming challenges deemed impossible by many, discovering creativity, and overcoming fears and crippling beliefs. He also spoke about the role of communication in spreading, building on and utilising his journey to achieve a larger impact on societies.

The ninth edition of the forum, which continued today, was organised by the International Government Communication Centre of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau. This year's edition focuses on four core principles to guide government communications teams: embedding a culture of engagement in government; technology as a community enabler; communication through culture; and holistic well-being.

