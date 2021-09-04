UrduPoint.com

IGCF Reviews Critical Messages Delivered By Leaders And Governments In The Wake Of Covid-19 Pandemic

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2021) In the lead up to the 10th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), scheduled for September 26 – 27, under the theme "Historic lessons, Future ambitions", the forum has announced that it will review the critical messages delivered by leaders and governments in the wake of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The discussion will aim to offer qualitative assessment of its impact in reshaping lifestyles and the public behaviours to boost the future-readiness of government communication teams in the event of further unpredictable global challenges and emergencies.

During the pandemic, countries around the world resorted to many diverse and specialised messaging that varied in terms of content, tone, and authoritativeness. The direct and long-term impact of these communication strategies have elicited unique responses and behaviours from target audiences worldwide.

The IGCF 2021 provides a unique opportunity to discuss the vital role of government communication in a time of crisis, and highlight the valuable lessons crucial for building effective, responsive, and agile government communication strategies.

The forums purpose of researching and drawing insights from the short and long-term impact of official crisis communication is not to highlight their successes or flaws, but to better understand the cultural, institutional, and social motives behind such key messaging that could provide rich lessons and set new standards for those in the field of government communication.

The 10th edition of the forum will point out that government communication experts and observers had identified four main types of official messaging worldwide during the pandemic.

These included communication that was motivational, transparent, had mixed or ambiguous elements of denial and procrastination, and those that emphasised pragmatic, corrective action.

The IGCF 2021 calls on institutions, public officials and members of the government communication teams, and media to participate in the research and analysis of official communication to assess their impact on societal and economic security in times of crisis.

Experts pointed out that the pandemic led to a massive information flow from various digital and offline sources which made the audience fall prey to diverse agendas, further underscoring the importance of government communication as a credible and reliable source of disseminating the right information in a crisis situation.

The 10th edition of IGCF, to be held at Expo Centre Sharjah, will review the historical experience of government communications especially in times of crisis. This elevates the two-day forum into a qualitative edition in terms of topics addressed and the calibre of its participants, and serves as a stepping stone to underline the pivotal role of government communications in bolstering trust between institutions and communities, and in its quest towards achieving socio-economic sustainability.

