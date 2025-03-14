Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has signed a strategic agreement with Ignite Energy Access, a leading pan-African provider of the full range of Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) solutions, to establish its global headquarters in the emirate.

Under the multi-year agreement, ADIO will support Ignite Energy Access in scaling its operations and expanding its regional and global footprint while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for clean energy innovation.

Ignite Energy Access utilises a proprietary technology platform to develop, deploy and operate distributed solar solutions across sub-Saharan Africa, with a mission to connect 100 million people across the continent to clean, sustainable electricity by 2030.

This partnership will enable Ignite to scale its operations across Africa — including solar home systems, solar-powered irrigation and hybrid solar inverters, and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects — while also expanding its solar-powered digital connectivity solutions to provide internet access to remote communities for the first time.

As part of this collaboration, Ignite Energy Access will also introduce its advanced solar technologies and expertise to the UAE, where the company will deploy standalone off-grid solar projects for use in rural communities, sustainable farming and eco-friendly transportation and construction.

Ignite’s relocation is expected to generate over 200 high-skilled jobs in Abu Dhabi across technology, finance, and supply chain roles.

Beyond job creation, the company has also committed to a comprehensive knowledge transfer programme, collaborating with leading Abu Dhabi-based universities to develop local expertise through internships, specialist training and industry partnerships.

The company will also work with Abu Dhabi’s broader renewable energy sector, building on previous engagements with leading organisations such as IRENA and Masdar to support the emirate’s energy transition goals.

Badr Al-Olama, Director-General of ADIO, said, "Through strategic partnerships and advanced technologies, Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its role as a global hub for investments. Our collaboration with Ignite reinforces this vision, solidifying the emirate’s position at the forefront of the energy transition.

By fostering innovation, attracting pioneering companies and accelerating sustainable investment, we are developing a future-ready economy, capable of delivering transformative solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.”

Yariv Cohen, CEO of Ignite Energy Access, commented, "Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem provides unparalleled support for clean energy solutions at scale. With this move, we are not just establishing a headquarters but leveraging a world-class innovation platform to advance renewable energy deployment worldwide. We see strong alignment between Ignite’s vision and Abu Dhabi’s commitment to advancing net-zero strategies, fostering innovation, and creating long-term environmental impact.”

