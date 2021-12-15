IHC, Abu Dhabi Sports Council sign three-year UAE Tour sponsorship agreement in support of major international cycling event

(@FahadShabbir)

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) and Abu Dhabi Sports Council today signed a three-year cycling sponsorship agreement for the UAE Tour 2022-2024.

The UAE Tour is the only World Tour race in the middle East. The route crosses five of the nation’s seven emirates with Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah all playing host to some of the top riders from across the globe.

Aref Al Awani, General-Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, host of the event, said, "IHC’s sponsorship the UAE Tour for the next three years is an important contribution to the country’s growing sporting Calendar. Hosting this major event is an honour for the UAE. It brings top cyclists from around the world, who provide a close up view of high performance and serve as fantastic role models for the next generation."

International Holding Company will be the official sponsor of the races for the next three seasons.

This is the second partnership between IHC and Abu Dhabi Sports Council following the sponsorship of the Abu Dhabi cricket team early this year.

Commenting on the partnership Syed Basar Shueb board Member, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of IHC, said, "IHC runs a well-coordinated programme of initiatives to support popular and fast-growing sports in the UAE. Through this agreement, we are proud to be part of a key moment in the international cycling calendar. The UAE Tour is another demonstration of the country’s outstanding capability to host major international events, and we wish the organisers, participants and cycling fans success and enjoyment."

The official route, for the fourth edition of the UAE Tour, will be announced by the UAE Tour race organisers, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in January 2022.