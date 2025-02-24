IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing Its position as global investment powerhouse

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2025 (WAM) – IHC, the global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, has reported its full-year 2024 audited financial results, with revenue rising to AED 92.7 billion, reflecting a significant 54.2% increase compared to AED 60.1 billion in 2023. Operational profit also grew 49.1% from last year, highlighting IHC’s exceptional financial performance.

This financial growth was fuelled by strong performances in Real Estate and Construction, Marine and Dredging, and Hospitality and Leisure, supported by strategic acquisitions, project expansions, and operational efficiencies. Financial Services and Technology also contributed, leveraging market trends and digital advancements. IHC maintained a disciplined approach, divesting from non-core assets and reinvesting in high-potential sectors to strengthen financial resilience.

IHC’s total assets reached AED 401.8 billion, a 52% increase from December 2023, with notable results across core business verticals, strategic portfolio expansion, and disciplined asset management.

Net profit after tax stood at AED 25.7 billion, reflecting an anticipated adjustment as resources were channeled toward high-impact initiatives and subsidiary scaling. Similarly, Earnings Per Share (EPS) was recalibrated to AED 7.2, aligning with the strategy to focus on ongoing value-accretive investments in 2024, which are expected to drive enhanced shareholder returns in the future. Total equity also climbed by 55.9% to AED 244.4 billion, strengthening IHC’s financial foundation and enhancing its global investment footprint.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of IHC, commented: “IHC’s strong performance in 2024 underscores our commitment to active portfolio management, leveraging AI-driven efficiencies, and reinvesting in high-growth industries.

By strategically divesting from mature assets and replenishing our portfolio with innovative investments, we continue to reinforce our position as a global investment powerhouse, building dynamic value networks that transcend traditional sector boundaries to unlock greater opportunities.”

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, added: “2024 has been a transformational year for IHC, reflecting our relentless pursuit of excellence and strategic vision. Last year, we focused on enhancing our portfolio by prioritizing high-value investments that generate strong cash flows and reinforce our financial resilience. Our ability to drive substantial growth across all verticals, backed by disciplined financial management and a forward-thinking approach, has cemented our position as a global leader. As we enter 2025, we remain focused on expanding our footprint, leveraging our strong balance sheet, and investing in high-yield businesses that align with our long-term growth strategy.”

Looking ahead, IHC remains committed to leveraging its financial strength to drive further expansion, innovate across its verticals, and explore new investment frontiers globally. The company continues to position itself as a leader in economic diversification and long-term value creation for its shareholders.

As part of this vision, IHC participated for the first time in the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2025, leading a delegation of its key subsidiaries to engage with global leaders. This platform allowed the company to spearhead conversations on transformative solutions, forge strategic partnerships, and reinforce its commitment to sustainable economic growth and investment innovation.

