IHC acquires 40% stake in Response Plus Medical services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) International Holding Company (IHC), one of Abu Dhabi’s leading conglomerates, has acquired 40 percent stake in Response Plus Medical Services (RPM) through one of its subsidiaries.

RPM was established in 2010 and has become one of the UAE’s largest provider of on-site healthcare management and medical emergency transfers from remote work sites. It provides medical support for oil and gas sector, chemical industries, construction sites, site clinics and ambulance services.

Commenting on the acquisition, Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and Managing Director of IHC, said, "IHC has a mission to transform healthcare and this acquisition expands our reach, scale and expertise to pursue our commitment on a truly regional and international level.

"RPM had more than 2 million people visit their 200 site clinics in 2020. With our own Primary and secondary care companies and clinics, we will be able to create considerable synergy and support a significant push into the GCC and Africa in the next five years where this type of on-site healthcare management and medical emergency transfers is needed."

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director VPS Healthcare, RPM's parent company, commented, "In over a decade, we have built RPM into a trusted and reliable brand.

Our strength and presence have grown such that we are capable of handling on-site healthcare management and medical emergency transfers throughout the middle East. IHC shares these values, and we firmly believe that this strategic partnership will benefit both of us."

Over the last six months, IHC and its subsidiaries announced the pre-launch of the UAE’s first virtual wellness and prevention platform, HealthyU, investments in UK-based DNA sequencing firm Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Quantlase Lab and Tamouh Healthcare, which recently developed the concept of Containerised Aid for Respiratory Emergencies (CARE), turning modular containers into fully equipped medical field hospitals such as – Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Field Hospital – was completed in early March near Darfur, Sudan.

In 2019, RPM established a presence in Saudi Arabia and Oman and has further strategic plans to expand across the GCC and Africa (Ghana and Nigeria) and India over the next five years. RPM now operates more than 200 site clinics as well as the largest fleet of ambulances in UAE. RPM is a unit of VPS Healthcare Group of Companies.