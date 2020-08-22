UrduPoint.com
IHC Delivers Third Shipment Of Medical Aid To Lebanon

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 05:00 PM

IHC delivers third shipment of medical aid to Lebanon

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2020) Dubai’s International Humanitarian City, IHC, continued to send additional aid to assist the people of Lebanon by airlifting the third consignment of humanitarian supplies to the country.

Two Emirates SkyCargo aircraft, chartered by Dubai’s IHC, left Dubai International Airport with the aid supplies carrying approximately 30 metric tonnes of aid, including approximately 12 tonnes of medical supplies from the World Health Organisation, WHO, and 18 Mt of hygiene kits from the International Federation of Red Cross, IFRC.

IHC CEO Giuseppe Saba said: "We will continue to support the relief efforts of our humanitarian community in order to ensure proper assistance to the Lebanese population affected by the recent blast and COVID-19 exposure. These flights also represent a combination of the efforts of IHC and Emirates SkyCargo, which is facilitating this transport, and reflect Dubai’s keenness to support relief efforts for our brothers and sisters in need."

Robert Blanchard from WHO’s logistics hub in Dubai said: "Responding to the blast in Beirut that claimed at least 178 lives and left over 6,000 injured, the World Health Organization is sending additional medical supplies to support the treatment of injured and the protection of health care workers.

The 11.5 tons of medical supplies, which went in the first flight, include trauma and surgical supply kits donated by the Russian Government as well as 576,000 surgical masks and hand sanitisers to protect healthcare workers from COVID-19.'' He added: "Today’s flight is the third charter flight carrying WHO medical supplies to Beirut. WHO is committed to supporting the people of Beirut and the international community in responding to and recovering from the devastating impact of the blast.'' In the second flight, The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, IFRC, dispatched nearly 65 cubic metres of hygiene parcels weighing 18 tons from its Global Logistics Hub in Dubai, with the support of the International Humanitarian City and the Dubai Government.

Ilir Caushaj, Head of IFRC’s Global Fleet and Logistics Hub in Dubai, said: "The hygiene parcels will provide essential assistance and support to some 2,000 families affected by the Beirut port explosions.'' The IFRC is working closely with the Lebanese Red Cross to ensure additional COVID-19 prevention measures are in place for the long run, as aid workers continue working around the clock to support thousands of people who lost their homes due to the disaster with medical treatment, shelter and psychological support.

