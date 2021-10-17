ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) Multiply Group, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-listed International Holdings Company (IHC), has taken full ownership of UAE marketing and communications firm Viola Communications, as part of its efforts to expand rapidly and broaden its service offering in the strategic and digital marketing sector.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and Managing Director and board Member of IHC, said, "IHC is building scale across all of our portfolio companies and enhancing their capabilities to become national champions in their industries. Multiply Group is growing into a major player, with ambitions to expand its holdings and sector investments further both in the UAE and across the world. Through its strategic acquisitions, the company is broadening its client base and creating synergies that add significant value.

"

Samia Bouazza, CEO of Multiply Group, said, "We have formed a strong relationship with Viola Communications after merging its operations with Multiply Marketing Consultancy. The ecosystem we have created within Multiply Group is an exciting proposition for the region’s media and digital marketing landscape".

Bouazza added, "Our strategy is to grow aggressively. Our stakes in San Francisco-based taxi-top advertising pioneer Firefly and New York-based advertising attention analytics firm Yieldmo further enable us to capture the power of next generation digital innovation and data analytics to bring greater impacts for brands and consumers."