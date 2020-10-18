UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHCO Ajman To Build 200 Homes For People Affected By Floods In Sudan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 05:45 PM

IHCO Ajman to build 200 homes for people affected by floods in Sudan

KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) Dr. Khalid Abdel Wahhab Al Khajah, Executive Manager of the International and Humanitarian Charity Organisation, IHCO, in Ajman, has laid the foundation stone for the building of a new community, named "Al Salam Village", in Sudan’s River Nile State.

The village will see the construction of 200 houses for local people affected by floods that recently swept through the country.

"The village will include a Grand Mosque and a health centre," Dr. Al Khajah said, stressing that the project will be the beginning of similar charitable projects in Sudan, which aim to ease the suffering of flood victims.

The Organisation also distributed 5,000 food parcels to affected people in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and several remote villages, he added, while thanking the donors and philanthropists who support the IHCO’s relief efforts in Sudan.

Local beneficiaries of the International and Humanitarian Charity Organisation’s charitable projects in Sudan thanked the UAE and the organisation for supporting people living in affected provinces.

Related Topics

Flood UAE Ajman Khartoum Sudan Mosque

Recent Stories

Commercial establishments fully committed to COVID ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 3D Printing Strat ..

46 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai’s Climate and Biodiversity Week ..

46 minutes ago

DFM debuts equity futures trading, boosting its pr ..

1 hour ago

PTCL appoints Matthew Willsher as President & CEO

1 hour ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in IMFC meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.