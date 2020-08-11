UrduPoint.com
IHCO Sends Over 70 Tonnes Of Food Aid To People Affected By Explosion In Beirut

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 08:00 PM

IHCO sends over 70 tonnes of food aid to people affected by explosion in Beirut

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, the International Humanitarian and Charity Organisation, IHCO, immediately provided urgent aid to Lebanon, as part of its solidarity with the Lebanese people following the explosion in Beirut.

After the explosion, the IHCO was immediately present in Beirut to assess the destruction and provide support through its local office. This morning, it airlifted an estimated 70 tonnes of basic food aid from the UAE to Beirut.

Dr. Khalid Abdulwahab Al Khaja, Executive Manager of the IHCO, led the organisation’s delegation that supervised the packaging and loading of the aid onto the aircraft.

Al Khaja stressed that the IHCO is keen to deliver the aid to eligible people, adding that its Beirut office is prepared to receive and distribute the aid once it arrives.

