Open Menu

IHC,RIQ Announce Strategic 10-year Alliance Anchored By Over USD 500 Million In Reinsurance Premiums

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 10:45 PM

IHC,RIQ announce strategic 10-year alliance anchored by over USD 500 million in reinsurance premiums

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) – RIQ, the AI-native reinsurance platform purpose-built for the future of global risk transfer, has entered into a preferred reinsurance partnership with IHC, anchored by a targeted allocation of over USD 500 million in risk coverage within the coming decade.

Based in Abu Dhabi Global Market and launched earlier this year by IHC in partnership with BlackRock and Lunate, RIQ will offer a full suite of reinsurance solutions, working closely with IHC and its portfolio companies to structure capital-efficient coverage across complex Specialty and Property and Casualty (P&C) risk classes. Leveraging advanced data modelling and AI-augmented underwriting, the platform is purpose-built to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving risk environment.

This partnership represents IHC’s commitment to pioneering intelligent capital deployment and transformative risk transfer solutions. By leveraging RIQ’s AI-powered infrastructure, IHC aims to enhance the resilience and operational agility of its group companies. The collaboration also aligns with Abu Dhabi’s ambition to lead globally in structured reinsurance and financial innovation.

RIQ is currently advancing through its regulatory journey with the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, as it moves toward formal authorization as a reinsurer. In parallel, final preparations are underway for the execution of the reinsurance transaction between IHC and RIQ, which remains subject to regulatory clearance.

This transaction will mark a foundational step in RIQ’s operational rollout.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said: “This partnership reflects IHC’s conviction in the transformative power of intelligent capital and data-driven risk transfer. By aligning with RIQ, we are catalyzing the next chapter of Abu Dhabi’s evolution as a global center for reinsurance innovation. This is not just a financial commitment, it is a strategic investment in the future of resilient infrastructure and industrial agility.”

Mark Wilson, CEO of RIQ, noted: “We are proud to collaborate with IHC in this milestone partnership. RIQ’s platform is engineered to deliver intelligent risk solutions at pace, fusing advanced analytics, underwriting discipline, and strategic capital. This announcement marks a defining step in our mission to reshape global reinsurance from Abu Dhabi outward.’’

Additional strategic updates are expected in the coming months, as RIQ executes on its global buy-and-build strategy. With over USD 1 billion in equity commitments from IHC and strategic partners BlackRock and Lunate, and anchored in AI-native infrastructure, RIQ aims to ultimately write USD 10 billion per year, redefining the future of reinsurance through intelligence, scale, and strategic discipline.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Lead United States Dollars August Market Islamabad High Court From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

11 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

13 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

14 hours ago
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

14 hours ago
 27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

14 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

14 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

14 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

14 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East