IHC,RIQ announce strategic 10-year alliance anchored by over USD 500 million in reinsurance premiums

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 10:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) – RIQ, the AI-native reinsurance platform purpose-built for the future of global risk transfer, has entered into a preferred reinsurance partnership with IHC, anchored by a targeted allocation of over USD 500 million in risk coverage within the coming decade.
Based in Abu Dhabi Global Market and launched earlier this year by IHC in partnership with BlackRock and Lunate, RIQ will offer a full suite of reinsurance solutions, working closely with IHC and its portfolio companies to structure capital-efficient coverage across complex Specialty and Property and Casualty (P&C) risk classes. Leveraging advanced data modelling and AI-augmented underwriting, the platform is purpose-built to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving risk environment.
This partnership represents IHC’s commitment to pioneering intelligent capital deployment and transformative risk transfer solutions. By leveraging RIQ’s AI-powered infrastructure, IHC aims to enhance the resilience and operational agility of its group companies. The collaboration also aligns with Abu Dhabi’s ambition to lead globally in structured reinsurance and financial innovation.
RIQ is currently advancing through its regulatory journey with the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, as it moves toward formal authorization as a reinsurer. In parallel, final preparations are underway for the execution of the reinsurance transaction between IHC and RIQ, which remains subject to regulatory clearance.
This transaction will mark a foundational step in RIQ’s operational rollout.
Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said: “This partnership reflects IHC’s conviction in the transformative power of intelligent capital and data-driven risk transfer. By aligning with RIQ, we are catalyzing the next chapter of Abu Dhabi’s evolution as a global center for reinsurance innovation. This is not just a financial commitment, it is a strategic investment in the future of resilient infrastructure and industrial agility.”
Mark Wilson, CEO of RIQ, noted: “We are proud to collaborate with IHC in this milestone partnership. RIQ’s platform is engineered to deliver intelligent risk solutions at pace, fusing advanced analytics, underwriting discipline, and strategic capital. This announcement marks a defining step in our mission to reshape global reinsurance from Abu Dhabi outward.’’
Additional strategic updates are expected in the coming months, as RIQ executes on its global buy-and-build strategy. With over USD 1 billion in equity commitments from IHC and strategic partners BlackRock and Lunate, and anchored in AI-native infrastructure, RIQ aims to ultimately write USD 10 billion per year, redefining the future of reinsurance through intelligence, scale, and strategic discipline.
