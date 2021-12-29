UrduPoint.com

IJF President Lauds UAE’s Efforts To Lead Sporting World During Pandemic

December 29, 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2021) Marius Vizer, President of the International Judo Federation (IJF), has praised the efforts of the UAE to lead the sporting world towards recovery by hosting major international events in all sports, as well as its ability to carry out strict precautionary health measures.

During a phone call with Mohamed bin Thaaloob Al Derai, President of the UAE Wrestling, Judo and Kickboxing Federation, Vizer praised the organisation of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam in November 2021, with the participation of over 40 countries, adding that the UAE is an example to be followed in implementing precautionary health measures to protect players, coaches and staff.

Al Derai said Vizer expressed the International Judo Federation’s appreciation of the UAE’s role in hosting Battulga Khaltmaa, President of Mongolia, in November during the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, which resulted in Mongolia’s future hosting of four major IJF tournaments starting in June 2022, in light of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the IJF and Mongolia in Abu Dhabi.

