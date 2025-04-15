IKT Congress 2025 concludes in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) The first Gulf edition of the International Association of Curators of Contemporary Art (IKT) Congress concluded yesterday.

The event was held from 8th to 14th April and was organized by NYU Abu Dhabi in partnership with The Media Majlis Museum at Northwestern University in Qatar. This marked the first time the global congress was hosted in the Gulf region.

The event brought together a distinguished group of curators, museum directors, and practitioners in contemporary art to explore innovation in curatorial practices and the arts.

The weeklong program began in Doha at the Northwestern University in Qatar campus (8–10 April), then moved to Abu Dhabi (11–12 April), Dubai (13 April), and Sharjah (14 April).

The congress featured a series of curated exhibitions, symposiums, visits, and tours that allowed participants to engage and collaborate with leading cultural and artistic institutions, as well as with specialists across the region.

Maya Allison, Executive Director of the NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery, emphasized the importance of the university hosting the 2025 annual IKT Congress, which brought together an exceptional group of curators and cultural thinkers for inspiring artistic discussions and dialogue.

Dr. Marwan Kraidy, Dean and CEO of Northwestern University in Qatar, said, “Hosting the IKT Congress was a milestone in our academic and cultural journey.

We believe in the value of spaces that foster creativity and collaboration. Through this congress, we aim to inspire dialogue and idea exchange on digital art practices and curatorial approaches, and to build relationships that shape global discourse.”

In Abu Dhabi, around 90 international curators participated in panel sessions that brought together diverse experiences and fresh ideas on the UAE’s fast-evolving cultural landscape. The day began with a keynote speech by Manal Ataya, Museums Advisor at the Sharjah Museums Authority, followed by a series of rapid case studies presented by cultural leaders in the UAE.

Speakers included Salwa Mikdadi, Director of al Mawrid: Arab Center for the Study of Art at NYU Abu Dhabi; and Stephanie Rosenthal, Project Director of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

The panellists discussed the ongoing transformations in the UAE’s art institutions, emerging approaches to rethinking institutional models, enhancing collaboration frameworks, and expanding the role of art in the public sphere.

The program concluded with a tour of NYU Abu Dhabi’s creative environment, including visits to faculty and MFA student studios, and a guided tour of the Art Gallery’s current exhibition, Between the Tides: A Gulf Quinquennial, showcasing major artistic productions from the region over the past five years.