Illegal Border Crossings Into Europe Drop In Q1
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 06:45 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) The number of illegal border crossings into Europe fell by more than 30 percent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, representing a decline of nearly 34,000 individuals.
Kris Borowski, spokesperson for the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex), said the agency cannot yet draw definitive conclusions about the reasons behind this significant decline in the first three months of the year, but noted that the downward trend observed last year appears to be continuing.
In recent months, the European Union has threatened stricter migration regulations, including a plan to streamline deportation procedures, enforce tougher penalties on rejected migrants who remain in Europe, and establish so-called "return centres" in non-EU countries to house individuals awaiting repatriation.
Frontex reported a decrease across all major migration routes into the European Union, with the most notable drop—64 percent—occurring along the route through Albania, Serbia, Montenegro and North Macedonia.
