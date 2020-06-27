UrduPoint.com
ILO To Hold Virtual, Global Summit On COVID-19 And The World Of Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 03:15 PM

ILO to hold virtual, Global Summit on COVID-19 and the World of Work

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2020) The International Labour Organisation, ILO, is to hold a high-level, virtual, Global Summit on COVID-19 and the World of Work between 1-2 and 7- 9 July.

The largest ever online gathering of workers, employers and governments, will discuss how to address the economic and social impact of the pandemic, which has laid bare the extreme vulnerability of millions of workers and enterprises.

Participants will also discuss how the world of work can build back better in the post-pandemic recovery.

Regional events will take place on 1–2 July, followed by three days of global discussions, from 7–9 July.

The Global Summit will examine a range of issues, including: How to promote full and productive employment in this new environment; What needs to be done to address the massive vulnerabilities in the world of work made evident by the pandemic; Which workers require particular support and attention; How to position the reduction and elimination of poverty as central objectives of the recovery process; and How the international community can come together with real common purpose and rededicate itself to the delivery of the UN’s 2030 Agenda.

The Summit follows the launch, on 30 June, of the ILO Monitor fifth edition: COVID-19 and the world of work , which analyses the effects of COVID-19 on labour markets worldwide.

