Image Nation Abu Dhabi launches digital, broadcast initiatives to connect creatives at home

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2020) Image Nation Abu Dhabi, an award-winning Abu Dhabi-based film and media production company, is launching a series of digital and broadcast initiatives for creatives and filmmakers to connect and inspire its community online.

For the first time, Image Nation’s flagship training platform Arab Film Studio will offer its Scriptwriting and Young Filmmakers courses online. Some of Arab Film Studio’s previous participants will offer filmmaking tutorials through the Filmmakers at Home video series, available on Image Nation’s website, while an interactive Film Tips Challenge inspires filmmakers to share how they are staying creative at home.

Alongside the digital initiatives, 16 diverse Arab Film Studio films will be broadcast for the duration of Ramadan on Etisalat’s E-Life platform via The Ramadan Shop channel. The original productions, which have been featured in film festivals all around the world, include "Made of Clay", "Sheikh Mussafak", "Absentees", "Astray", "Rattles", "Hartoom", and the award-winning "Omnia".

Khalid Khouri, Chief of Operations of Image Nation Abu Dhabi, said, "Image Nation maintains its commitment to nurturing the Arab filmmaking landscape, despite the slowdown in production. In a time of isolation, our community is bringing its creativity to bear with brilliant ideas to stay connected and inspire others using the technology and resources we have in our homes. By bringing these initiatives online, we will be able to reach a broader audience and share our innovative resources with aspiring and established filmmakers who are striving to pursue their passions despite current conditions.

The digital initiatives created by Image Nation will utilise digital platforms to educate, train and develop the potential of the region’s filmmakers, focusing on different aspects of the filmmaking industry.

Arab Film Studio, AFS, was created to deepen the pool of homegrown talent in response to the increasing demand for locally produced and diverse content. As it always has, AFS will continue to provide practical training and knowledge to emerging talents and provide a platform for original and promising ideas to come to life.

For the born storytellers and budding scriptwriters, applications for the AFS Scriptwriting are open until 15th May. The five-month course, commencing on 5th July, is led by renowned industry figures who will demonstrate the fundamentals of writing for the big screen. The winner of the programme will receive an AED100,000 grant to transform their script into a short film.

In partnership with NYU Abu Dhabi, the three-week interactive online course Arab Film Studio Young Filmmakers will provide the skills for Emirati high school students aged 16 to 18 to create a one-minute stop motion film to showcase to their peers and university faculty.

The Filmmakers at Home video series consists of tutorials filmed by previous AFS participants on various filmmaking techniques and is accessible on Image Nation’s website, offering a source of knowledge and inspiration to anyone looking to develop their skills.