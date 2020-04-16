UrduPoint.com
Image Nation Abu Dhabi Pays Tribute To UAE’s Resilience, Unity And Values

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:15 PM

Image Nation Abu Dhabi pays tribute to UAE’s resilience, unity and values

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) Image Nation Abu Dhabi has launched an inspirational video created to pay tribute to the UAE’s leadership, dedicated workers and everyday heroes for their contributions to the community.

The short film titled, 'Tribute to Everyday Heroes', celebrates the resilience and unity that the nation is demonstrating through these challenging times, from heroic front-line workers providing healthcare and essential services to families following physical distancing guidelines and staying at home.

It features words from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, emphasising the importance of community and shared purpose, alongside footage that reminds viewers of the UAE’s historical milestones and inspire the nation on what the country can still achieve.

The video tribute has already been viewed more than 100,000 times in the first 24 hours since its release across social media channels in the UAE.

Image Nation has also released the international edition of its acclaimed documentary tv series History of the Emirates to stream free of charge on a dedicated website, alongside a virtual reality educational app.

