Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s Arab arthouse film 'Scales' to premiere at Venice International Film Festival

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s feature film, "Scales", will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, as part of the prestigious Critics Week competition.

Set in a dystopian landscape, "Scales" is the story of a young girl who embraces her destiny when she stands alone against her family and overturns the village tradition of sacrificing female children to the mysterious creatures inhabiting the waters nearby.

A rare Arab arthouse film, "Scales" (Sayidat Al Bahr) is the debut feature film of Saudi Arabian writer and director, Shahad Ameen, based on her award-winning short film.

Shot on location in Oman, the film stars Basima Hajjar as Hayat, alongside Ashraf Barhom ("Coriolanus", "Clash of the Titans", "The Kingdom"), Yagoub Alfarhan ("Ekhtraq", "Bedoon Filter", "love Without Limits") and Fatima Al Taei (star of Image Nation’s courtroom drama, "Justice"). The film was produced by Paul Miller and Stephen Strachan of Abu Dhabi-based Film Solutions, and Rula Nasser of Imaginarium Films, and has Mohamed Al-Daradji and Majid Al-Ansari as the executive producers.

"'Scales' tells a visceral story of a woman growing up in a patriarchal society, offering an allegorical take on a universal theme that will resonate with audiences around the world," said Ameen.

"Relying on simple yet powerful storytelling, it is a very visual experience with minimal dialogue, maintaining a timeless, meditative aspect even in its action scenes. I want to immerse viewers in Hayat’s journey from her own point of view, letting them share in her experience as she finds her true self."

"This nuanced, artistic project embraces the power of film to address important subjects such as freedom and belonging," said Ben Ross, Chief Content Officer, Image Nation. "The film is part of the efforts of Image Nation to expand our slate to encompass more intriguing, speciality films alongside our more commercial projects. We foresee that 'Scales' will be well received on the festival circuit. This is a film that brings profound insights into contemporary culture. We hope that it will bring further recognition of the region’s growing maturity and sophistication."

The 76th edition of the Venice International Film Festival will be held from 28th August to 7th September, 2019.