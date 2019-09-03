Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s newest 'Scales' film successfully premieres in Venice

Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s newest feature film 'Scales' had its world premiere to a sold-out audience this week at the Venice International Film Festival, as part of the prestigious Critics’ Week competition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s newest feature film 'Scales' had its world premiere to a sold-out audience this week at the Venice International Film Festival, as part of the prestigious Critics’ Week competition.

Scales (Sayidat Al Bahr) is the debut feature film from Saudi Arabian writer-director Shahad Ameen. This imaginative film explores the changing role of women in society through the story of a young girl who chooses to define her own destiny and defy her village’s tradition of sacrificing female children to mysterious creatures living in the sea.

Based on Ameen’s award-winning short film, Scales was shot on location in Oman, where the sea and rocky environment create a dystopian, black and white landscape.

The world’s oldest film festival and one of the most prestigious, Venice International Film Festival is widely seen as a testing ground for future award-winning films. Following a competitive submissions process, Scales was selected as one of seven films premiering as part of the prestigious Critics’ Week competition.

"The story of Scales is an allegorical retelling of experiences that I and many other women around the world have lived through. Although it is set in a timeless, dystopian landscape, the film addresses contemporary themes through magical realism, and takes a poetic approach to storytelling that is defined by metaphor and symbolism," said Ameen. "Creating Scales was a collaborative and inspiring process. I am deeply grateful to the talented cast and crew, and to partners like Image Nation who supported me in bringing my vision to life."

In turn, Ben Ross, Chief Content Officer at Image Nation, commented, "Being selected for the competitive Critics’ Week in Venice is a real honour for this intriguing film and a testament to the growing global recognition for the Arab world’s film industry. Image Nation is proud to support creative filmmakers like Shahad who are exploring new ways to tell nuanced stories, and our pipeline of projects is full of exciting young talents working in diverse genres and styles."