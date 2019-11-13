UrduPoint.com
Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s TV Series ‘History Of The Emirates’ To Air Across UAE From 14th Nov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:15 PM

Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s TV series ‘History of the Emirates’ to air across UAE from 14th Nov

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Atlantic Production’s much-anticipated documentary, 'History of the Emirates', premieres this month, with new episodes airing every night at 21:00 from 24th to 28th November, 2019, across a number of national channels in the UAE.

Stretching back 125,000 years and culminating in the union in 1971, 'History of the Emirates' is a ground-breaking series that profiles the very foundations of the country’s civilisations over five thematic episodes that focus on society, innovation, trade, belief and unity, said a press release issued by Image Nation on Wednesday.

Mohamed Al Mubarak, Chairman of Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, "We are thrilled to share this spectacular documentary series with the public ahead of the National Day celebrations.

"At Image Nation Abu Dhabi, we are proud to have captured the country’s remarkable past and amazing present, while revealing a completely unseen civilisation to viewers new to the region. Regardless of age, nationality or background, this documentary will appeal to everyone who is curious about our nation and to those who call the UAE home," he said.

'History of the Emirates' is presented by Image Nation Abu Dhabi, the academy Award-winning media and entertainment company, and produced by Emmy and BAFTA award-winning Atlantic Productions, one of the world’s leading factual production companies.

Anthony Geffen, Producer and Creative Director of Atlantic Production, said, "Atlantic Productions was delighted to produce this series and work with so many talented people in the UAE, where we were able to draw on extraordinary new research and experts.

"Our teams used new forms of LiDar and ground-penetrating radar to unveil significant ancient sites and bring them back to life. Our new camera systems, drones and cutting edge CGI allowed us to tell the compelling story of the UAE with dramatic real and as-real visuals," Geffen said.

The series will also be combined with immersive content, an interactive app, a mobile digital museum and VR experiences, which will transport viewers under the water with traditional pearl divers, across the desert, and inside Qasr Al Hosn.

The five-part documentary will be airing on Dubai tv, Dubai One, Sama Dubai, Abu Dhabi TV, Baynounah TV, Dhafra TV, Ajman TV, Al Roya, National Geographic Abu Dhabi, MBC1 and further regional broadcasters in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan, said the press release.

