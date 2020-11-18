UrduPoint.com
Image Nation, MOFAIC's Office Of Public And Cultural Diplomacy Present Screening And Discussion Of ‘As One’

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Image Nation, MOFAIC's Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy present screening and discussion of 'As One'

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 17th November 2020 (WAM) - As One, a moving 80-minute documentary focusing on the children, parents and teachers involved in ‘The Autism Project’, a theatrical and musical program in the UAE designed specifically for children on the Autism spectrum, will be screened online on Wednesday 18th November.

The 8:00pm screening will be followed by a live discussion between Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, the UAE’s Ambassador to Canada; Mike Lake, PC Member of Parliament, Canada; Sharifa Yateem, a behavior analyst and consultant; and Hana Makki, director of As One and Image Nation’s Head of Documentary.

The Autism Project was founded by H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to help raise autism awareness.

As part of the creative project, ten children from diverse backgrounds aged 4 to 17 were selected to take part in music and dance workshops.

Throughout the process, the children’s teachers and families were interviewed about the experience. The emotionally riveting documentary celebrates the human spirit, while providing a unique and insightful look into autism.

The screening is a partnership between Image Nation Abu Dhabi and the Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC). It will be the fourth monthly event in the virtual series ‘The Art of Cultural Diplomacy’, which displays the power of film and visual storytelling to shed light on important social topics.

