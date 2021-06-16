Imdaad CEO named ‘Industry Leader’ at Innovation in FM Awards 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, Sustainable Facility Management Services (SFMS) that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets, has scooped two of the top awards at the prestigious Innovation in FM Awards 2021.

The Group's CEO Jamal Abdulla Lootah was crowned ‘Industry Leader’ for his inspiring stewardship of Imdaad and outstanding contribution to the regional FM sector, while the company received the coveted ‘Sanitation and Waste Management Company of the Year’ title for demonstrating growth, commercial strength, and excellence in service delivery while maintaining an exemplary HSE record.

The awards were presented at a ceremony held recently at the Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk hotel.

Judged by a panel of experts, the Innovation in FM Awards is one of the leading events celebrating the achievements of the region’s facilities management professionals and attracts some of the leading figures of the industry every year.