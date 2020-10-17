UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 10:00 PM

Imdaad honoured at Global FM Awards of Excellence in Facilities Management 2020

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2020) DUBAI, 17th October 2020 (WAM) - A founding member of the middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA), Imdaad was recently recognised at the Global FM Awards of Excellence in Facilities Management 2020.

The company’s commitment and contribution to advancing sustainability through its FARZ automated material recovery facility (MRF) were honoured with the ‘Silver Award of Excellence in FM’.

The Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services was the only company from the Middle East to win this year an award at Global FM’s prestigious awards program, which aimed to celebrate organisations for their commitment and success in promoting and enhancing FM practices. By recognising one of the MEFMA members within the top three ranks for excellence in FM, the programme has underscored that the region’s FM sector has proven resilience as a result of its adherence to the best standards and practices.

One of the largest fully-automated MRFs in the region, FARZ is situated in the National Industries Park in Jebel Ali, Dubai. It was established in line with the goals of the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda, which envisages diverting 75 percent of all municipal solid waste away from landfills by 2021.

Working around the clock, the state-of-the-art recycling facility processes 1,200 tons of municipal, commercial, and industrial waste using advanced separation and recovery technologies that offer the most efficient recovery rate in the country at 25-30 percent. In addition, the facility is also helping minimize emissions caused by trucks that collect and carry waste to landfills.

Commenting on the announcement, Ali AlSuwaidi, Vice President of MEFMA, said: "We are delighted that our valuable member Imdaad has been conferred with the coveted award as an endorsement that the FM industry in the Middle East is one of the leading around the world. With a demonstrated commitment to driving growth in the FM industry through the development of pioneering solutions, Imdaad has reached illustrious achievements on its journey. The recognition by the Global FM Awards of Excellence in Facilities Management 2020 is a fitting testament to the success of the company’s endeavors aimed at harnessing the power of technology and innovation to safeguard the environment for generations to come."

With the recycling of nearly 13 percent of the total waste generated daily in Dubai and the reduction of CO2 emission by over 19,250 kg per day through the removal of more than 100 trucks and vehicles from the UAE’s roads, Imdaad has been making tremendous contributions toward the ongoing global efforts to realize sustainable economies and environment.

Established in 2007, Imdaad is headquartered in Dubai with site offices and branches across the UAE, including Abu Dhabi. Imdaad's suite of complete turnkey solutions includes Integrated FM, Hard FM, and Home-Pro, as well as Environmental Services such as solid waste and wastewater management and power rentals. In addition, Imdaad’s intelligent platform for facilities management, Imtedaad, provides real-time insights on the performance and trends of interconnected assets and ecosystems to offer recommendations for predictive maintenance and corrective actions.

