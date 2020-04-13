Imdaad launches new disinfection tunnel

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) Imdaad today announced the launch of its new disinfection tunnel, 'ViroSheild by Vision Safety', to help create cleaner and safer communities and businesses.

The Dubai-based group of companies that provide integrated facilities management services said in a statement that the fully automatic tunnel, which is equipped with motion sensors, sprays users with a mist that disinfects clothes as they walk through it.

The tunnels can be used in malls, hospitals, construction sites, labour accommodations, and residential areas, among others.

Imdaad said it has developed two variants of the tunnel, one with high pressure and another with low pressure to fit different requirements. The heavy-duty variant is meant for industrial fogging, while the low capacity one is designed to meet the needs of communities.

Commenting on the launch, Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO, Imdaad, said, "The development of our ViroSheild by Vision Safety disinfection tunnel represents our unremitting commitment to contributing to the UAE government’s efforts to create a clean, healthy and sustainable urban environment in the country.

"We are confident that the new solution will help address the disinfection and sanitisation requirements of businesses and the people of this nation."

The company said it is also making available tunnel models for trucks and cars, which can be fixed on passenger routes in airports.

Imdaad engineers are also working on a model that can be installed inside airplanes following the requirements of operators and civil aviation authorities.

Imdaad is a Dubai-based group of companies, owned by Investment Corporation of Dubai, ICD, that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets.