Imdaad playing vital role in Cyclone Shaheen clean-up efforts in Oman

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable FM services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets, is playing a major part in ongoing clean-up operations in the aftermath of Cyclone Shaheen in Oman.

The company has mobilised personnel and equipment to assist communities affected by the storm, which caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure across the country’s Batinah region.

The group’s Imdaad Al Batinah business division, which provides municipal waste collection for the government of Oman, is based within one of the most badly affected areas. Despite the challenges posed by the storm at its facilities and labour accommodation in Khabourah city, the company was quick to lend support to local relief and clean-up efforts.

Since Cyclone Shaheen hit the country’s north between 2nd and 3rd October, 2021, there has been a huge requirement for emergency cleaning operations across Oman. In addition to its scheduled waste collection operations, Imdaad supported the authorities by providing specialist equipment and highly-trained personnel to cope with the surge in demand.

The company sourced and mobilised an extra 50 pieces of equipment in the days following the storm, including 37 CBM tippers and 13 construction loaders.

A further 40 vehicles would be brought in as the scope of cleaning continues to increase, together with an additional 200 personnel.

Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO of lmdaad, commented, "On behalf of everyone at Imdaad, I would like to express our solidarity with the people of Oman at this challenging time. We are grateful to be able to assist with the clean-up efforts in the aftermath of Cyclone Shaheen, which caused unprecedented damage across several areas. We have extended our full support to the local authorities and will continue to assist with restoring normality as quickly as possible in any way we can. Thank you to our team members who have contributed to these efforts; your bravery and strength remain an inspiration to us all."

Imdaad Al Batinah was launched in 2017 to provide collection, transportation, and treatment services for municipal solid waste for the Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (OESHCO), also known as be’ah.

The ground-breaking project represents the most significant privatisation of waste management services in the region. It encompasses both the North Al Batinah and Musandam governorates with a population of 800,000 spread across a combined area of 14,300 Km2.